Eternals Star Wants To Cross Over With Ms. Marvel And Drax

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals isn’t expected to feature too many overt crossovers with the rest of the mythology, when the movie has more than enough on its plate trying to introduce almost a dozen new characters audiences has never met before while finding time to explain who they are, where they’re from and how they got here.

However, once the origin story and world-building is out of the way, all bets are off as to where the titular team go next. Star Kumail Nanjiani is already setting his sights very high after admitting in an interview with Rolling Stone that he wants to cross paths with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer.

“I’m very excited to hopefully interact with Ms. Marvel at some point, she’s a Pakistani teenage superhero, and I think she’s in the new Marvels movie. Kingo and Thor would be an interesting pairing, and Kingo and Shang-Chi. But number one would be Drax the Destroyer, because I’m friends with Dave Bautista. It would be really cool to do an MCU storyline with him.”

Both heroes are part of the MCU’s cosmic arm, with Vellani currently shooting The Marvels in the United Kingdom after wrapping her Disney Plus solo series, while Nanjiani’s Stuber co-star Bautista is gearing up to get into the makeup chair for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Unfortunately, it’s also set to mark the ex-professional wrestler’s final appearance in the franchise, so Nanjiani more than likely isn’t going to get the opportunity to hang out with his buddy on the set of a big budget superhero blockbuster.