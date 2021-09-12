Seth Rogen Wishes He Was Cast In Netflix’s Star-Studded New Comedy

You don’t have to play the full Six Degrees of Separation to connect the majority of Hollywood’s biggest names, and that’s arguably even more true in the comedy genre, or at least the last decade of it. Almost anybody to have appeared in a movie designed to generate laughs will have encountered either Adam McKay or Judd Apatow at one stage, a list that obviously includes Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill.

Hill actually met McKay and Will Ferrell for the very first time when he was living in an apartment owned by Rogen during the early days of his career, and now the actor is part of the Academy Award winning filmmaker’s star-studded Netflix ensemble comedy Don’t Look Up. Rogen, however, is not; and he isn’t best pleased about it.

The first trailer dropped earlier this week, and the array of talent on display is incredible; Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Michael Chiklis, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans and many more are all on board for what’s sure to be a major hit for the streamer. Hill recently posted an image from Don’t Look Up on his Instagram account, where his old buddy Rogen was lying in wait to leave a comment, which you can read below.

“I am excited to watch you in this film and am in no way really upset I wasn’t put in this movie as well.”

Not that Rogen is sitting around waiting for opportunities to come to him; he was recently cast in Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans and spent his COVID-19 downtime writing a book, mastering the art of pottery and developing a trio of new projects for himself.