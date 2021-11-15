Seth Rogen’s Wholesome Energy Captivates The Internet

Seth Rogen has worn many hats throughout his personal and professional life, whether it be as a hugely successful actor, writer, director and producer, or his outside interests that extend to raising awareness for Alzheimer’s, supporting charitable causes, launching his own line of cannabis or spending his downtime during the pandemic mastering the art of pottery.

He hasn’t been seen on our screens since last summer’s HBO Max exclusive An American Pickle, but he’s got a number of projects lined up including Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, the animated Super Mario Bros. movie, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, and a trio of new titles he’s been developing himself.

Rogen has been one of Twitter’s top trending topics all night after marrying several of his interests together, sharing a video that shows him beaming over the rolling tray he’d created, while wearing a Mr. Rogers-style sweater and positively radiating wholesome energy, and the internet can’t get enough.

I invented a rolling tray. pic.twitter.com/R7LIHUSUoP — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 14, 2021

Social media can often be a cold, harsh and unforgiving place, so it’s always nice to see people react with such joy to something as innocuous as a celebrity doing what they love and sharing it for all the world to see, and you can bet interest in pottery has surged since Rogen took it up as a hobby.