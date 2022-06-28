Shadow of the Sith, a new Star Wars novel taking place before the events of the sequel trilogy, is surprisingly finding love within a fandom that usually wants to have nothing to do with those movies.

This new bridging story is written by Adam Christopher and follows Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian as they seek out the resurging threat of the Sith. There are also a ton of cool flashback sequences involving Ben Solo and Rey in their respective lives, one training under Luke in his new Jedi Temple and the other on the run with her parents from Palpatine’s assassins.

It seems that other than being an obvious merchandising tie-in to make some sense out of the mess J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson left in their wake, Shadow of the Sith is going down a treat among Star Wars fans. But is it going to be enough to redeem the divisive sequel trilogy?

Barely a few chapters into the story, some fans seem to be of the opinion that Shadow of the Sith was well worth the wait and the hype.

Im 5 chapters into Shadow of The Sith and without spoilers, i can tell this is going to be AMAZING — Reath 'luggage' Silas✨ Caelan (@KerberosCos) June 28, 2022

On top of everything else, the novel might finally tell us more about Lando’s daughter.

Shadow of the Sith spoilers

.

.

.

.

So is this Jannah? And is this her real name?? pic.twitter.com/0iCYKCj1tX — Sir Kate 🦖 (@TheDinkum_Reylo) June 28, 2022

And apparently, the book can hook you as early as its prologue.

Motherfucker THAT is how they start Shadow of the Sith? — X-Wings & History (feat. Mobile Suits) (@XWnHIST) June 28, 2022

Shadow of the Sith might be able to console fans who were disappointed by The Rise of Skywalker.

the Rise of Skywalker hits DIFFERENT after reading Shadow of the Sith. well done, @ghostfinder — ephraim (@ephmcf) June 27, 2022

You’re not going to be ready for those Luke Skywalker/Ben Solo scenes.

Shadow of the Sith spoilers

.

.

.

I’m fine. Everything is fine 🥲 pic.twitter.com/PSWa05win6 — Sir Kate 🦖 (@TheDinkum_Reylo) June 27, 2022

Most Star Wars fans still feel angry whenever the sequel trilogy comes up — and understandably so — but we have a feeling you might not want to miss out on this one.