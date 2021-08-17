Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Director Confirms Post-Credits Scene

Post-credits scenes have become a staple of Marvel films and as each new film launches in theatres fans ponder the same question, should I stick around? In the case of the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film, director Destin Daniel Cretton the answer is yes.

In an interview with Fandango, Cretton was asked about any potential post-credits scenes to which is replied with a brief “Audiences should most definitely stick around!”.

Outside of this, Cretton didn’t share any information on what could potentially come after the conclusion of the film, however, given the history of post-credit scenes in Marvel films, it will likely be one of two things.

Marvel’s post-credit scenes are either a short tease at a potentially twist or big event to come in future films, or they’re a comedic scene boasting characters from the film. Nowadays it is becoming more common for two post-credit scenes to be included, one at the start and one and the conclusion of the credits so it is entirely possible Shang-Chi could boast both.

Fans will need to hold off a little to find out what the film has in store but the wait shouldn’t be too long as the initial press embargo for the film lifts later today. This will give fans an idea of not only how the film performs, but also how many potential secrets they’ll need to hang around for at the end of the film.

For fans who are eager to check the action out for themselves, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will launch in theatres on September 2nd.