Shang-Chi Becomes Third Movie Of The Pandemic To Hit $400 Million Globally

Newcomers Venom: Let There Be Carnage and No Time to Die may have stolen some of the thunder away from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which dominated both the box office and the cultural conversation throughout the month of September, but the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit another major commercial milestone.

On top of recently becoming the first release since January 2020’s Bad Boys for Life to reach $200 million domestic, the fantasy martial arts epic has now entered rarefied territory by crossing $400 million globally. As per BoxOfficeReport, that makes it just the third Hollywood title of the pandemic era to do so, following in the footsteps of Godzilla vs. Kong and Fast & Furious 9.

That’s made all the more impressive when you consider Shang-Chi hasn’t played in China, where the latest chapter in the MonsterVerse and the ninth outing for Dominic Toretto and the crew hauled in $188 million and $203 million respectively, giving them a sizeable advantage over the MCU’s 25th installment.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now sitting on a worldwide tally of $401 million, once again reinforcing Simu Liu’s title hero as an instantly integral part of the franchise’s short and long term future.