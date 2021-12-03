‘Shang-Chi’ BTS clip reveals muse for the furry creature Morris

Fans of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings probably know what it means to want to cuddle Morris. That’s because Morris is the name of the mythological creature known as Dijiang from the magical realm of Ta Lo.

The furry, winged creature sort of resembles a small dog but with a button on each side instead of one button on one side and one face on the other, a matter of fact that the creature is sensitive about, according to his master, Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery.

The creature is lovingly referred to by Awkwafina’s Katy Chen as Chicken-Pig, but all butts aside, the little fuzzball has nevertheless nestled his way into our hearts.

When you find out from director Destin Daniel Cretton just who Morris was based off, you’ll understand why the creature manages to exude legit adorableness, despite not having a face.

“Morris is also the name of our family dog, Cretton explained in a new behind-the-scenes clip Marvel unveiled on Twitter Thursday. “He’s a dachshund.”

It definitely makes sense the fictional Morris is based on this stubby-legged canine just based on the epic running-on-the-beach glamor shot the director shared of his dog in the clip.

“So the spirit of Morris is definitely inspired by my Morris, who I love very much. He moves a lot like Morris and sounds a lot like Morris.

You can catch Shang-Chi on Disney Plus now or seek out the Blu-Ray for loads of special features, such as a deleted scene where Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi discovers he has an adopted brother.