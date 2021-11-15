Shang-Chi May Have Contained Details About She-Hulk

Fans of She-Hulk are beginning to speculate whether a breadcrumb trail of teases to the upcoming Disney Plus series has already made its way into other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties following a teaser clip of the forthcoming series making its way online over the weekend.

In the latest supposed connection, the portal that Benedict Wong’s Wong opens up at the end of a battle sequence in Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings, seems to show a glimmer of the forthcoming series, at least according to one Reddit user.

The portal seems to show what looks fairly similar to the facility we’ve seen in the recent She-Hulk clip, albeit fairly far away and sort of hard to make out. Adding to this theory’s credibility, however, is the fact that Wong is taking through the portal none other than Tim Roth’s Abomination, who was the original bad guy in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

The theorized connection between the two properties was brought to us by Reddit user theshreydixit. Though it’s far from a confirmed bit of speculation, we can’t say we’d be all that surprised if Marvel embedded some Easter Eggs for some of its upcoming titles in movies and shows currently in theaters and streaming. As far back as 2008’s Iron Man, the MCU has been famous for its tendency to set up future storylines far in advance, such as its faithful use of end-credit scenes at the end of all of their movies.

We’ll have to see if any of the plot predictions are correct when She-Hulk, starring Tiana Maslay as the titular character, comes to Disney Plus in 2022. In addition, Tim Roth is also set to reprise his role as Abomination in the series, per IMDB.