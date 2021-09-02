Shang-Chi Producer Addresses Rumors Of Ant-Man Cameo

As is always the case, the rumored post-credits scenes from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings leaked well ahead of time, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the movie won’t be peppered with other Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites up until the franchise’s 25th installment fades to black.

Doctor Strange‘s Wong, The Incredible Hulk‘s Abomination and Iron Man 3‘s Trevor Slattery have all been confirmed, which is definitely an interesting cross-section of characters from the comic book saga’s long and illustrious history. With a portion of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings being set in San Francisco, many fans have theorized that we could be getting a surprise guest appearance from Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, the MCU’s most famous resident of The Golden City.

In a new interview, Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz was asked about the potential for an Ant-Man cameo, and he’s clearly been sitting under the Kevin Feige learning tree after skirting his way around it with a relatively lenghty answer that managed to give absolutely nothing away.

“We did talk about other characters who might make sense, both in San Francisco and elsewhere, so there are a few different iterations with other folks who could have popped up. I think there’s always a little bit of give and take there. But you know, the script evolved over time, into what it was, and ultimately we were telling Shang’s story, so I think we’re very happy with the version that ended up on screen.”

If you believe the reports, then it doesn’t look as though Ant-Man is in the movie, but another high profile Avenger is. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings already faced a difficult balancing act by introducing a brand new superhero that has connections to the wider MCU without leaning too heavily on nods and winks, so the cameo line needed to be drawn somewhere.