Shang-Chi Set To Defeat Clint Eastwood And Win The Box Office Again

Another weekend, another comfortable victory for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the box office. Having already defeated his own father, the titular organization and a literal demon, Simu Liu’s title hero is set to vanquish yet another formidable threat before Sunday is over; namely, all-round Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood.

One of cinema’s biggest-ever icons, Eastwood is still churning out movies on a regular basis despite turning 91 years old this past May. His latest effort Cry Macho marks his first on-camera appearance since 2018’s The Mule and just his third acting role in the last decade, but the melancholy drama’s simultaneous HBO Max release looks to have hampered its chances of coming anywhere close to Shang-Chi.

As per Deadline, the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to three-peat with an estimated $21 million, which would be the second-highest third frame ever seen in September behind Andy Muschietti’s It, so the martial arts fantasy blockbuster is showing great legs.

Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is poised to remain in second position for another week, while Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo’s action thriller Copshop is looking to debut in fourth with a three-day haul of less than $3 million. Even in the midst of a pandemic, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to thrive, and when the dust settles it’ll be edging closer to Black Widow‘s global tally of $377 million.