‘Shang-Chi’ star says the sequel needs director Destin Daniel Cretton

The news that director Destin Daniel Cretton was returning to helm the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings didn’t come as all that much of a surprise, but it was still much-welcomed by Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere.

Not that it was ever a 100% guarantee when the Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and Avengers standalone franchises used multiple directors, but in recent years Kevin Feige has favored a greater sense of continuity, with Peyton Reed and Jon Watts overseeing their respective Ant-Man and Spider-Man trilogies, while Ryan Coogler stuck around for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Cretton wasn’t even sure he wanted to board the comic book world in the first place, with Cooger convincing him that it was the right career move, and he’s vindicated his decision in style by delivering a hugely popular martial arts fantasy blockbuster that’s getting at least one more installment and an accompanying Disney Plus series for good measure.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, star Simu Liu praised Cretton and admitted that the follow-up to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings needs him behind the camera.

“It confirms what I already believed, which was that he was very emotionally invested in this character and this world. Also, I was very relieved, because we need him.”

Cretton begins shooting Disney Plus series American Born Chinese early next year, and even though that’ll take up a good chunk of his 2022, there’s every chance the next adventure for Shang-Chi will be in theaters well before the end of 2024.