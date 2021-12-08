‘Shang-Chi’ director’s Disney Plus MCU series could be a comedy

Destin Daniel Cretton has thrown his lot in with the Mouse House for the foreseeable future after inking an exclusive deal with Disney that will see him develop a number of feature-length and episodic projects, including a pair of hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe titles.

Fans went wild at the news a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had officially entered development, even though nobody was particularly surprised. Even more interesting was the caveat that Cretton was additionally overseeing a brand new Disney Plus series set in the MCU, which sparked an intense debate on Twitter.

Names being bandied around to headline the episodic adventure include Meng’er Zhang’s Xiu Xialing, Tony Leung’s Wenwu, Benedict Wong’s Wong and even a rebooted version of Iron Fist, but Variety claims to have heard from its sources that the show will purportedly be a comedy.

We’ve been hearing for a while that She-Hulk is set to be the most overtly-comedic streaming exclusive so far, and if Cretton is indeed throwing his hat into the ring in an attempt to have audiences clutching their sides with laughter, then that changes everything we thought we knew or hoped to see from what most folks assumed would be a straightforward Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings spinoff.