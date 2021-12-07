Fans are speculating on what ‘Shang-Chi’ director’s MCU series could be
In news that didn’t come as a surprise in the slightest but was still entirely welcome, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was confirmed to be returning for the sequel as part of an exclusive development deal with Disney and Marvel Studios.
The filmmaker is gearing up to start production on streaming series American Born Chinese, and then he’s expected to dive right back into the world of mystical martial arts after that. However, the report came packaged with the enticing caveat that Cretton had also signed on to develop an unnamed Disney Plus show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Almost instantly, the internet was set ablaze with hearsay, rumor and speculation, as fans weighed in with their opinions on the potential who, what, when, where and why, as you can see below.
The most likely candidate would be a Ten Rings spinoff that bumps Meng’er Zhang’s Xiu Xialing up to the lead role and picks up where the end credits sequence left off. It would be the coup of all coups to see a Tony Leung Wenwu series, but that’s a very long shot.
It could even be a rebooted Iron Fist or that globetrotting and incredibly wholesome Wong adventure the internet was campaigning to see for all we know, because Cretton’s mystery episodic MCU effort doesn’t have to be connected to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at all.