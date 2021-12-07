Fans are speculating on what ‘Shang-Chi’ director’s MCU series could be

In news that didn’t come as a surprise in the slightest but was still entirely welcome, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was confirmed to be returning for the sequel as part of an exclusive development deal with Disney and Marvel Studios.

The filmmaker is gearing up to start production on streaming series American Born Chinese, and then he’s expected to dive right back into the world of mystical martial arts after that. However, the report came packaged with the enticing caveat that Cretton had also signed on to develop an unnamed Disney Plus show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Almost instantly, the internet was set ablaze with hearsay, rumor and speculation, as fans weighed in with their opinions on the potential who, what, when, where and why, as you can see below.

Shang-Chi 2 is a go! And he’s working on a MCU Disney+ series! Ten Rings show please 🤞🏼 https://t.co/iD2vVtOJj8 — Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) December 6, 2021

Please let this series on Shang-Chi's sister, Xialing (Meng'er Zhang). She and Tony Leung were the stand-outs to me. https://t.co/VTGqIxehtq pic.twitter.com/0xSyLOI7qC — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) December 6, 2021

BRING IT ON!



A Shang-Chi Sequel and a Disney Plus Spin-off series is officially in development with director Destin Daniel Cretton set to return.

Am I crazy to think it could be



Shang-Chi and the Legend of Iron Fist? pic.twitter.com/HHVM9brHae — The Comicians No Way Home (@TheComicians) December 7, 2021

The Shang-Chi spin-off series is most likely about Xialing (deservedly so) but I would also support a Wenwu x Ying Li prequel if it was made — 🌟 (@markofcovey) December 6, 2021

Xialing this, Ten Rings that, you know who else is a side character in Shang-Chi worthy of their own story? WONG! https://t.co/DfbvTTFKP4 — Andrés from (Earth-8096) (@artmachine8096) December 6, 2021

Personally hoping the new iron fist makes an appearance either in Shang-Chi 2 or the ten rings D+ series, and hopefully they can find a way to squeeze orson randall in there too — Campbell 🌹 (@luccoducco) December 6, 2021

The series is probably Ten Rings, but imagine if they let him reboot Iron Fist to crossover the Shang-Chi and Hawkeye/Echo/She-Hulk sides of the MCU? Sensational. — Luis Medina (@Kinowolf) December 6, 2021

Everyone’s saying Shang-Chi or Xialing but I’m hoping for an Asian Iron Fist series. https://t.co/ukGRQkG1BG — Adonis Gonzalez (Brendan Fraser stan acc) 🔊💜🌈 (@AdoGon21) December 6, 2021

The most likely candidate would be a Ten Rings spinoff that bumps Meng’er Zhang’s Xiu Xialing up to the lead role and picks up where the end credits sequence left off. It would be the coup of all coups to see a Tony Leung Wenwu series, but that’s a very long shot.

It could even be a rebooted Iron Fist or that globetrotting and incredibly wholesome Wong adventure the internet was campaigning to see for all we know, because Cretton’s mystery episodic MCU effort doesn’t have to be connected to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at all.