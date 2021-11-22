‘Shang-Chi’ star is down for a Ten Rings spinoff series

Now that the precedent has been set for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s blockbuster movies to be spun off onto television via Disney Plus, as well as those shows then getting spinoffs of their own, the potential for brand new stories is virtually endless.

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings blew past expectations at the box office, fans were instantly hyped about what the future holds for Simu Liu’s title hero, especially when he was almost immediately confirmed as an Avenger. However, let’s not forget about the titular organization, with the final title card of the movie promising that ‘The Ten Rings Will Return’.

Meng’er Zhang’s Xiu Xialing is now in charge of her father’s old outfit, and we’ve already heard rumors of a potential streaming series that follows the group now that they’re under new leadership. In an interview with Decider, Zhang admitted she’s definitely on board with the idea.

“I also read a lot of comments and posts that people are asking for a Disney+ show for Xialing and, I mean, I don’t know anything yet and I can’t speak for Marvel, but you know, I’m down. I think that’s really a good idea. I want one too! Because I just feel like Xialing is a complex character that she has so much for us to explore.”

A Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel is about as much of a sure thing as Marvel has at the moment, but there’s definitely room on the table for Xiu Xialing to headline her own episodic adventure as she tries not to follow in Wenwu’s footsteps when rebuilding his army of footsoldiers.