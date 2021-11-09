Benedict Wong Wants To Star In A Doctor Who Movie

From Doctor Strange to Doctor Who? Benedict Wong has played one of the most powerful sorcerers in the Marvel universe for the past five years, but it looks like he might be ready to upgrade himself to Time Lord. Thanks to his turn as Wong in the MCU, with his appearances including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, the actor is now a globally famous face. Which means he could be the perfect person to play the Doctor in a Doctor Who movie.

At least, that’s an idea one fan pitched to Wong on Twitter. One user started the campaign to get an Asian actor cast as the next Doctor, specifying Wong as their top choice. They even created an image of him as the character. Wong seemed to like the concept, though he had a few stipulations. “If this was a film for a teenage / adult audience,” he responded. “I’d do it.” He then invented the hashtag “#whovianmultiverse.”

If this was a film for a teenage /adult audience , I’d do it . #whovianmultiverse https://t.co/gMMvds9KQ5 — Benedict Wong (@wongrel) November 9, 2021

By the sounds of it, then, Wong is saying he’s too busy to commit to being the lead of the BBC series itself, but he would accept the gig if it was for a movie spinoff. It’s not surprising that Wong wouldn’t be free to star in Doctor Who as the MCU is a full-time commitment for him. He featured in Shang-Chi earlier this year and will follow that up with a cameo in this December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. After that, expect him to have a bigger role in next May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As for the notion of a Who movie, there have been various rumors pointing to one being in development over the years, but now it seems a lot more plausible. Sony recently bought production company Bad Wolf Productions, who are taking over the show from 2023 onwards. With Sony money behind it, some kind of cinematic Who-niverse seems inevitable.

Would Benedict Wong make a good Doctor? Let us know in the comments, Doctor Who fans.