‘Shang-Chi’ stunt performer calls him the most annoying Avenger

While the bus sequence may have drawn the ire of an operator who went on a lengthy viral thread pointing out all of the mistakes and inaccuracies on display in the bruising hand-to-hand scrap, fans were fully supportive of how Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings handled the action.

Admittedly, the third act was arguably the weakest set piece of the bunch after it sidelined star Simu Liu’s natural talent for kicking ass in favor of the standard CGI overload we’ve come to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but up until that point each battle was designed, shot and edited in completely different fashion to distinguish them from both each other, and the rest of the franchise’s oeuvre.

However, that hasn’t stopped stunt performer Chris Cowan from anointing Shang-Chi as the most annoying Avenger in an interview with Corridor Crew, if only for the challenges that came during the pre-visualization process when the fights were being put together.

“I will say he’s definitely the most annoying Avenger to pre-vis for. Like do you know how much easier it would have been to just have a hammer, or a shield? Like, the fact we had to do all these rings.”

While every marquee MCU star is technically an action hero, Liu is the closest we’ve come to the standard definition of the term thanks to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ reliance on old fashioned practical stunt work, something that’s becoming rare in a genre increasingly driven by pixelated spectacle above all else.