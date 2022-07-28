‘Shazam! 2’ director says Rachel Zegler’s character has more secrets to reveal

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg confirms there’s more to Rachel Zegler’s character than what’s been seen so far. At this point, it’s clear that she’s a sister to Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and she has magical powers of her own, but everything else is still a mystery.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Sandberg explained what we know so far doesn’t give everything away.

“We had to give away that she has powers as well [in the trailer]; that she’s a goddess. But there’s still some twists and turns with her character that we’re saving for the movie.”

While the elder sisters Hespera and Kalypso are clearly the antagonists of the film, it’s still unclear what the third sister’s motives will be. In the Fury of the Gods trailer that premiered at SDCC 2022, Zegler’s character is seen in a suit getting blasted by blue energy, and summoning some of her own. Interestingly, the younger sibling isn’t seen much with Hespera and Kalypso, which only adds more mystery.

In the sequel, Zachary Levi’s title hero is unsure of his place in the world and his future. He’s insecure about how he stacks up against the other superheroes, and he’s having problems wrangling his family who now share his magical powers. Together, they protect the city of Philadelphia, but when the daughters of Atlas come to appear, they face a threat greater than ever before.

There’s much discussion about the state of the DCEU, specifically whether or not Henry Cavill will return as Superman. At Comic-Con, Levi addressed the chances of Superman showing up in Fury of the Gods, and while he didn’t confirm it, he also didn’t rule it out completely.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes to theaters on December 21 this year.