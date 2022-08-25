‘Shazam! 2’ director understands the delay, but he’s an ‘impatient b*stard’

Today DC disappointed fans once again with the announcement that they had shuffled the deck and changed the release dates for Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Taking to social media, Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ director David F. Sandberg reacted to the news by explaining that while he is eager for fans to see the film, he understands the decision to push it back.

While I’m an impatient bastard who wants people to see it as soon as possible (the film will be fully done in just a few weeks), the move makes sense since Avatar was taking all IMAX/PLF screens. Fury of the Gods is a big movie & should be seen big! https://t.co/ErzZu41HiD — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 24, 2022

Sandberg agreed that it would make sense to launch the Shazam sequel as a competitor to Disney’s second Avatar film which has booked out many of the IMAX and PLF screens around the globe.

With its new date, it means that fans will be able to watch Shazam: Fury of the Gods in the best possible quality in these impressive cinema formats. Now that it has been pushed back, the sequel will arrive in theaters on March 17, 2023, taking the original release date of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which is now set for a Dec. 25, 2023 release.

Prior to this move Shazam: Fury of the Gods was scheduled to round out DC’s year in cinemas for 2022 on Dec. 21. Sandberg joked that while the delay sucks it is still three months earlier than the film’s initial release date.

2022 has been quite a year for Warner Bros. and further DC and while these are the latest adjustments to its release schedule, perhaps they won’t be the last.

For now, you can mark your calendars down to see Shazam: Fury of the Gods on March 17, 2023.