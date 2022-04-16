Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has trolled DC fans with a mischievous mash-up video that gives The Batman an Adam West makeover. The latest cinematic outing for the Dark Knight could not have been darker as Matt Reeves’ movie was a stripped-back and grounded crime thriller, with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne making for the most brutal and brooding take on the character yet. And that’s why Sandberg’s latest social media post is so hilarious.

The filmmaker took to Twitter recently to apparently promote The Batman finally arriving on streaming this April 18. “Next week on HBO Max!” wrote Sandberg as he posted a clip from the film — the memorable scene where Batman beats a teen hoodlum to a pulp. But when played, the video turns out to be Sandberg’s tongue-in-cheek edit of the scene, with added Batman ’66-style sound effects and graphics.

Next week on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/wpzPz0YOt1 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 15, 2022

While the original sequence is wince-inducing, the Caped Crusader’s continual smackdown of his unfortunate adolescent opponent becomes unexpectedly rib-tickling as more and more SFX bubbles appear over the top. Likewise, the classic Batman theme works surprisingly well with The Batman logo reveal, proving that the 60-year-old earworm can be paired with anything.

Though the Batman franchise itself has now gone far beyond the camp and goofiness of Batman ’66, Sandberg himself is keeping the lighter side of the DC universe alive in his Shazam! movies. Following the first one releasing in 2019, sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow this winter, with Zachary Levi reprising his role as the aged-up superhero. As it’s set in a separate continuity, don’t expect any references to Battinson in the film. Although Sandberg’s send-up video has got us wishing for a Batman/Shazam team-up.

The Batman starts streaming April 18 on HBO Max, albeit without the SFX bubbles. Sandberg’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods, meanwhile, enters theaters on December 16.