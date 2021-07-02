Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Teases Black Adam Cameo With New BTS Image

Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks banner was founded nine years ago, and in that time the only movies produced by the company that he hasn’t starred in are Shazam! and its upcoming sequel Fury of the Gods, which is hardly a coincidence when Zachary Levi’s title hero just happens to be the arch-nemesis of Johnson’s Black Adam.

In fact, Levi has been teasing a potential showdown against the world’s highest-paid actor for a good couple of years now, and with Black Adam and Fury of the Gods both currently in production, who’s to say that one hasn’t dropped by the set of the other to shoot a quick cameo? Obviously, there’s been no confirmation as of yet that it’ll happen, but a ton of rumor and speculation along those very lines has emanated nonetheless.

However, director David F. Sandberg has taken to social media and revealed what could be a less-than-subtle behind the scenes image, which you can check out below. Marking the 27th day of shooting on Fury of the Gods, the Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation filmmaker offered a lightning bolt suspiciously like the one Black Adam sports on his superhero suit against a background. What’s that background made of? Rock.

Either Sandberg is trolling or he’s hinting at a potential cameo or post-credits scene, and it might well be the former seeing as he’s already dismissed the idea of Johnson showing up in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Then again, the brains behind countless comic book adaptations have often misled or flat-out lied to the fans, so at this stage we can’t be completely sure. Infuriatingly, it’ll be an age before we find out, too, with the second installment not due to hit theaters until June 2023.