Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Addresses Possible Black Adam Cameo

It’s almost certainly a sure thing that we’ll be seeing Zachary Levi’s Shazam and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam throw hands in a future DCEU blockbuster, the only question is when that’s supposed to happen.

The former’s sequel Fury of the Gods and the latter’s DCEU debut are currently both in front of cameras despite Black Adam releasing eleven months earlier, and the concurrent production schedules have only increased speculation that either Levi or Johnson might end up dropping by the other’s blockbuster for a cameo appearance to set up the inevitable showdown in the future.

In a recent social media Q&A session with fans, director David F. Sandberg was asked if Black Adam would be making his presence felt in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and the filmmaker’s succinct response was “no, he has his own movie.” That’s hardly going to do much to dampen the talk, though, especially when the superhero genre is famed for its post-credits sequences teasing what comes next, and either Levi’s third solo outing or Johnson’s second would be the most likely candidate. Or perhaps the Justice Society of America will end up getting a spinoff of their own.

In any case, Shazam! Fury of the Gods‘ leading man has hardly been shy when admitting his excitement about the prospect of fighting Dwayne Johnson in a big budget epic, and as archenemies, there might already be a plan in place for them to cross over, although this is admittedly Warner Bros. and DC Films we’re talking about, and neither outfit is known for its long-term planning when it comes to the DCEU. That being said, it’s all but guaranteed to happen eventually based on nothing more than the comic book lore.