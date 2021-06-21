Shazam Family Actor Dropped From Fury Of The Gods

This morning, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg made DC fans’ day by revealing our first look at the Shazam family in their brand-spanking-new costumes for the sequel. The whole gang has undergone a revamp, with each hero sporting a fresh super-suit, but one of them has changed more than most as the photo reveals that one of the stars from the first film won’t be returning.

Sandberg’s photo captured Zachary Levi, in costume as Billy Batson, posing with his adoptive siblings who now share his magical abilities. Following on from their debuts in the third act of 2019’s Shazam!, Adam Brody, Meaghan Good, Ross Butler and D.J. Cotrona are all back as the aged-up versions of Freddy Freeman, Darla Dudley, Eugene Choi and Pedro Pena, respectively. Michelle Borth is no longer joining them as Mary Marvel AKA Mary Bromfield, however.

Instead, Grace Fulton is playing both the regular Mary and the superhero Mary this time around. After fans started enquiring about Borth’s absence from the group pic, Sandberg confirmed on Twitter that the actress is not involved in Fury of the Gods. The filmmaker jokingly offered an explanation for how Mary will still maintain her secret identity.

Yes, Grace now plays both parts. But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman! https://t.co/suaG3vaEZw — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

No reason has been given for Borth’s absence, though it’s possible it was a story-based decision. By the time of Shazam! 2, Mary will be the only actual adult among the heroes. It’s possible the Shazam powers will affect her differently now, then, and she’ll remain in her regular form, just with enhanced abilities, instead of physically transforming like the others. Borth was known to have signed a multi-picture deal originally, so it’s unlikely it was her to decision to leave.

Mark Strong is also not returning as Dr. Sivana in the follow-up, despite the last film’s post-credits scene. Instead Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are serving as the new villains, a couple of Greek goddesses. Rachel Zegler is also joining the cast as a new ally for the family. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is on course to blast into theaters in June 2023.