Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Photo Reveals New Costumes For The Shazam Family

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has revealed the new costumes worn by Zachary Levi’s hero and the full Shazam (formerly Captain Marvel) family in the upcoming sequel. With the movie now in production, set photos had begun to leak online, revealing our first look at Levi in his revamped threads. Anticipating the rest of the costumes getting out, Sandberg decided to pre-empt any further leaks by sharing an official photo himself on social media this Monday morning.

“Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day,” the filmmaker wrote in his caption to the image on Twitter. From left to right, the snap features the aged-up Freddy Freeman (Adam Brody), Darla Dudley (Meaghan Good), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler), Levi’s Billy Batson, Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton) and Pedro Pena (D.J. Cotrona).

Fans will immediately notice the big change in the family’s lineup. This time around, Grace Fulton will be playing both regular and Shazam-ed Mary, whereas Michelle Borth portrayed her superhero form in the first film. Sandberg confirmed this on Twitter following the photo reveal, also providing a joking explanation for why no one will recognize her in-universe.

Yes, Grace now plays both parts. But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman! https://t.co/suaG3vaEZw — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

All in all, these new costumes look even better than the ones from Shazam! did. The suits have a more armored appearance – particularly Mary, who’s replaced her regular skirt with one more in the Wonder Woman style – and are of a darker palette, although the colors still manage to pop. There was a slight Power Rangers vibe to the team’s design in the first movie but this has definitely been avoided this time around.

Also featuring Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, Shazam! Fury of the Gods might be shooting now but we won’t see it for a long time yet. The sequel’s not due to hit theaters for another two years in June 2023.