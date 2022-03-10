Now that a whole ton of DC movies are getting a schedule change — including delays for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Black Adam — Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg is giving his hot take on the situation.

Sandberg’s remarks on social media were quite unlike Aquaman 2 director James Wan’s promise of a “groundbreaking” sequel and Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson reassuring fans his movie will be “huge and epic.” That tonal difference in Sandberg’s reaction has everything to do with the fact that Shazam! 2 is actually coming out six months sooner, rather than facing delays like the other aforementioned movies.

Sandberg confirmed that instead of coming out in summer 2023, Shazam! 2 will be getting a release date of Dec. 16, 2022.

That's right, Shazam 2 is getting released 6 months earlier and now comes this December! ⚡️ https://t.co/NjQyi07Bcp — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 9, 2022

While this may be a cause for celebration for many DC fans, Sandberg couldn’t help but poke fun at how the schedule change will pit his super hero film against Avatar 2, with both films releasing on the same day.

“Poor James Cameron must be shaking in his boots right now…” Sandberg joked.

Going up against Avatar 2. Poor James Cameron must be shaking in his boots right now…. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 9, 2022

Sandberg then made a humorous observation that despite the first Shazam film coming out in April, it took place during Christmas. Now the sequel, originally meant to come out when the warm weather hits, will be getting released during Christmas-time.

“It’s the Shazam way,” he said.

It's funny how Shazam 1 was a Christmas movie released in April and Shazam 2 is a summer movie getting released at Christmas. It's the Shazam way. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 9, 2022

We’re glad to see at least one of these DC movie directors gets to bask in a fun bit of news, rather than having to deal with the fallout of a delayed release date.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters Dec. 16 of this year.