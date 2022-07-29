‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director will not humor the Black Adam speculation

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg shuts down the rumors surrounding Black Adam’s involvement. Shazam and Black Adam are long-time rivals in the comic books, and with their live-action movies released so close to one another, people assumed there would be some connectivity.

In an interview with Collider, Sandberg made it clear that the stories are separate.

“There hasn’t really been a conversation about that. I know, at the moment, Black Adam is sort of its thing and Shazam is its thing. Then we’ll see where it all goes in the future, but I haven’t really been a part of any conversations like that.”

There’s been confusion concerning when Fury of the Gods and Black Adam take place, given the disconnected state of the DCEU. As of right now, deciphering what’s in canon and what’s a multiverse story isn’t very clear, with certain stories taking place in the multiverse and the uncertainty surrounding the continuation of the SnyderVerse.

The MCU on the other hand runs like a well-oiled machine. It’s well into its fourth phase and at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the fifth phase of stories was revealed. There were also more Marvel productions shown at the convention, including trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, I Am Groot, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and first-look footage at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

With the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery in effect, fans are hoping for a more connected DCEU. CEO David Zaslav is reportedly looking at a full overhaul of the DCEU to make it a more united universe like the MCU, but only time will tell.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods bolts into theaters on Dec. 21.