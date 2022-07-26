Watch: Experience the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer in glorious IMAX

Marvel came to San Diego Comic-Con with plenty to share, and arguably the biggest news came in the form of a trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While the initial trailer has taken the internet by storm, today has seen the release of a new version giving fans a look at the IMAX cut of this footage.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever IMAX trailer includes all of the same footage from the first trailer, but in the larger IMAX format.

You can check out the trailer now on the official IMAX YouTube channel. Of course, the differences are minor so you won’t be uncovering any new secrets about the film with this release.

In just 24 hours, the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became one of the fastest-growing trailers in the history of Marvel Studios, garnering more than 170 views across platforms on the first day.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see many new characters join the MCU, and some of them have finally been unveiled in this trailer. These include Namor played by Tenoch Huerta, and Riri Williams who becomes Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne.

With these new additions, there were also plenty of returning characters shown as they deal with the grief of losing T’Challa. Three of these characters were highlighted in a new poster from Comic-Con.

There is still a while before we get to see Black Panther 2 in theaters. The next entry into the MCU will arrive on Nov. 11, available in both regular and IMAX formats in cinemas.