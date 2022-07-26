Marvel movies just keep getting bigger, and as anticipation builds, day one viewership continues to grow, even for trailers. According to a new report, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become one of Marvel Studios’ best-performing trailers to date.

Variety reports that the Black Panther sequel’s trailer garnered more than 172 million views across the internet in just 24 hours, managing to almost double the 88 million that the first film accumulated.

On Twitter alone, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever garnered more than 890,000 mentions after the debut teaser dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. The report says that other topics that trended included Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler, and Angela Bassett. Furthermore, #WakandaForever was the number one tag on the platform for five hours.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have had plenty of interest in the first 24 hours, but it still failed to pass a handful of Marvel’s biggest films. Spider-Man: No Way Home set to record for first-day trailer views with more than 355 million.

Other films that have performed well include Thor: Love and Thunder with 209 million, Avengers: Endgame with 289 million, and Infinity War with 230 million.

Unlike other trailers on this list, Wakanda Forever dropped its first teaser late on a Saturday evening which isn’t typically the ideal time for a trailer to drop and garner the most traffic.

Despite this, the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever looks to have been a success. This sequel will be the next MCU film to launch arriving in theaters on Nov. 11.