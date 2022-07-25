Check out this new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ poster from Comic-Con

Marvel fans were treated to plenty of new content both expected and some surprises at San Diego Comic-Con and as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reveals a new poster has been shown.

This new artwork for the film highlights three of the most integral characters in its story as Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa looks upon them.

The characters featured are Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and Angela Bassett’s Ramonda. All three of these women are donning the Wakanda Forever pose in the artwork. Posted to social media, this artwork was created by Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding.

At Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con panel for Black Panther 2 the biggest reveal was the first trailer for the film and in that footage, it was made clear that these women will be taking up much greater roles in the sequel.

As Wakanda deals with a new threat Shuri, Nakia, and Ramonda will play important roles in protecting the country.

While these characters will return, the footage also gave fans their first glimpse at plenty of new characters joining the franchise for the first time including Namor the Submariner played by Tenoch Huerta.

Another highly anticipated reveal from the trailer was the first look at Riri Williams played by Dominique Thorne who will be the MCUs Ironheart.

This likely won’t be the only footage of the film we see before it arrives in theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next movie from Marvel Studios to arrive and is currently scheduled to land on Nov. 11, 2022.