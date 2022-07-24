Watch: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer reveals big shoes to fill

With less than four months to go until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on November 11, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were understandably growing impatient waiting for the first look at some footage.

The Best Picture-nominated opening installment became a critical, commercial, and cultural juggernaut, so expectations are already through the roof, and that’s without even mentioning the insurmountable task faced by Ryan Coogler and his team in carrying on without the late Chadwick Boseman.

At long last, then, we’ve finally gotten to see the Black Panther sequel in all of its glory, and it’s time for the hype train to pull out of the station. The film looks every bit as heart-wrenching and emotional as you’d expect, but Wakanda Forever is also maintaining its air of mystery as to who exactly will take up the titular mantle.

Tenoch Huerta’s casting as Namor has been one of the MCU’s worst-kept secrets for what feels like forever, but seeing the Sub-Mariner brought to life in the MCU at long last is enough to generate giddy feelings of excitement among any comic book aficionado.

The visuals look stunning, the action is solid, and there’s an environmental parable that doesn’t feel especially forced when you consider who Namor is, where he comes from, and what he stands for.

The first Black Panther set an incredibly high bar, but there’s no reason why Coogler and the rest of the Wakanda Forever cast and crew won’t believe they can’t at least match it. Based on the teaser, we’re beyond stoked already.