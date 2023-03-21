‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ writer addresses mid-credits scene and Shazam’s future in the DCU

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Just like previous DC projects, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has multiple end-credits scenes. And during the film’s world premiere in the UK, it was revealed that these scenes would provide further details about the superhero’s future. This scene was further explained by Shazam! 2‘s writer, Henry Gayden, and how it could fit once the DCU faces its pending reboot.

Gayden revealed in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter that there is room for Shazam! in the upcoming DCU reboot, but it all depends if James Gunn wants to use the character. He revealed that the end-credits scene was set up so that Earth’s champion could appear in Peacemaker or other future DC projects. But then again, Gayden shared that even if he’s set things up for a possible return, it’s still unknown if we’re going to see Billy Batson again.

“I’m sure there’s a world where there’s Peacemaker, or whatever James wants to use Shazam in — but that’s really up to them and that will be really fun. But again, we just can’t know anything until then, right?”

During the first mid-credits scene in the Shazam! sequel, Emilia Harcourt and John Economos were sent by Amanda Waller to seek out Shazam and have him join the Justice Society. Shazam accepted, mistaking it for the Justice League, and questioned why the two groups need to have the same name.

While Shazam’s future is still in question, Gayden revealed that there were “informal talks,” and hope for the film to be successful just so DC would consider a third installment. However, the writer is also aware that the actors who played the Batson children are getting older, and this could complicate the film’s future installments.

“Really informal talks with all of us, but nothing in stone because the movie has to do really well, and then after that, we can really commit to it. I think it just depends on the movie’s success. But you know, those kids aren’t getting any younger, so we’ll know sooner than later.”

At the moment, Shazam! Fury of the Gods currently has an average score of 52 percent from critics and 87 percent from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film managed to set a new low record in its box office performance since it grossed over $30 million during its opening weekend and has received over $64 million at the box office worldwide.

Despite the film’s poor performance and criticisms about the film’s plot and where it stands compared to its predecessor, the film’s cast continues to encourage people to still give the film a chance.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now showing in theaters.