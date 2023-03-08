‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ credits scenes reportedly provide much needed clarity on the future of Shazam

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods went ahead in the UK and people have praised it for being a “worthy sequel.” However, just like every other DC blockbuster, this film will have a post-credit scene and according to viewers, this one won’t tease plot points and potential projects that may or may not come to fruition *cough* Black Adam *cough*.

According to those who attended the premiere, Shazam! 2 will have two end-credit scenes that tell the future of this DC hero. Due to the film still being under embargo and isn’t released for another week, details of what happens during those scenes couldn’t be shared. Based on the current praise the film received on social media, this might be worth the wait, especially due to what’s going on in the DCU.

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is BIGGER, BETTER & BOLDER than its predecessor ⚡️



A great mix of heart, action, mythology & horror. It truly has something for everyone.



Be sure to stick around for the TWO post credit scenes! They are very telling for the future of Shazam!#ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/6mFspJYgi2 — Tasmin ✨ (@aspiringkrypto) March 7, 2023

Looking back, the 2019 Shazam! film had some end credits scenes as well, which teased the seven realms and how “there are multiple ways to obtain magic.” But due to the current state of the DCU, it’s unlikely that this plotline would be followed, especially with a timeline reboot on its way. So if there is a future for Shazam!, fingers crossed that he has a place in James Gunn’s DCU or at least in DC Elseworlds.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi, reprising his superhero role. Not only will the film contain a bigger threat that Billy (aka Shazam!) will face, the film’s writers confirmed that they want to “showcase more diversity and representation” in this superhero sequel. The film will blast its way into theaters on March 17, 2023.