Shazam! Star Reveals Fury Of The Gods Time Jump

Blockbuster timelines are always dependent on the story being told, and we’ve seen movies pick up minutes or even seconds after their previous installments, while others jump years and decades into the future. As a comic book movie populated by teenage characters, though, the DCEU’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods was virtually guaranteed to follow a real-world timeline.

Sure, Hollywood is famous for having actors play teens well into their 20s or even 30s, but there comes a time when you need to draw the line before things start getting ridiculous. Luckily for the Shazam! sequel, stars Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer are still only 19 and 18 respectively, so director David F. Sandberg might even be able to get a third movie out of the pair before they age out of their roles.

As part of the behind the scenes sizzle reel shown at DC FanDome, Zachary Levi confirmed that Fury of the Gods will pick up two years after Shazam!, which means that Billy Batson and his alter ego are going to be much more comfortable living the double life of student and superhero.

With the origin story and huge swathes of world-building out of the way, Sandberg and his team are free to up the ante significantly in terms of scope and scale for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, something that’s guaranteed to happen with Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu on villainous duties as Hespera and Kalypso.