Watch: Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Debuts At DC FanDome With Electrifying BTS Footage

2019’s Shazam! didn’t set the world on fire but its lighthearted action was a breath of fresh air in the DCEU. Zachary Levi nailed it in the lead role, though Asher Angel’s Billy Batson was no slouch either. But, as the credits rolled, there was the sense that we’d merely seen the prologue to a much bigger story.

That’s going to be told in 2023’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will feature the new ‘Shazamily’. Director David F. Sandberg unveiled the heroes in costume back in June, but now we have our first proper look at the movie courtesy of this awesome behind the scene footage from DC’s FanDome event. Check it out:

Levi will be joined by Adam Brody as Freddy Freeman, Meagan Good as Darla Dudley, DJ Cotrona as Pedro Peña, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, and Ross Butler as Eugene Choi, all of which are the adult versions of Batson’s foster family members.

It seems they’ll be facing off against the daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler. So far we don’t know what their beef with the Shazamily is but that casting makes me think these women will be representations of the mythological Furies.

One big question fans have is whether Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will be making an appearance. After all, the character is closely linked to Shazam in the comics and the two films are shooting simultaneously. Sandberg was asked whether this would happen but poured cold water on the idea, saying “No, he has his own movie“.

But hope is still alive, as more recently Sandberg teased a very familiar logo. Fingers are firmly crossed, as it’d be a shame to have to wait until another sequel sometime in the mid-2020s to see these two demigods throw down.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on June 2, 2023.