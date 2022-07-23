‘Shazam!’ villain Helen Mirren loved ‘kicking the sh*t’ out of Zachary Levi

We can all agree that Helen Mirren is a treasure that should be protected at all costs, not when the veteran legend of stage and screen needs any protection when she’s decided that her 70s are the ideal time to dive into the world of action-packed blockbuster franchises via her recurring Fast & Furious stint as Queenie Shaw, and now the DCEU’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The Academy Award winner will play daughter of Atlas Hespera in David F. Sandberg’s superhero sequel, and the prospect of watching Mirren go toe-to-toe with the entire Shazamily is an enticing prospect, to put it lightly. The trailer for the second chapter just dropped, and it even features a Fast & Furious meta gag for good measure, but Mirren isn’t here to f*ck around.

Appearing virtually at the San Diego Comic-Con panel that’s currently ongoing, the iconic actress cursed like a sailor when it came to describing her experience as a costumed antagonist driven by evil to turn the world to dust.

“I absolutely loved playing Hespera. She’s such a baddie and a badass. And, Zach, I had such a lovely time kicking the sh*t out of you!…Yay, p*ssy power!”

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Photo Reveals New Costumes For The Shazam Family

Strong words indeed from the woman who won an Oscar for playing the Queen of England, but we’re here for Helen Mirren’s badass era, which is set to be taken to the next level when Shazam! Fury of the Gods lands this coming December. The opener was a delight, and we’ve got no reason to believe the sequel won’t be able to raise things to a new level.