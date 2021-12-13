She-Hulk has already begun generating hype among fans for the 2022 series, and now an insider claiming to have knowledge of apparently everything there is to know about the upcoming show reveals even more insight into the series and how it will set up the future of Hulk in the MCU.

It has already been confirmed that Tim Roth shall make his return as Abomination in the 10-episode legal comedy Disney Plus show. And now through a KC Walsh, a trusted insider at GWW, it has been rumored that Daredevil aka Matt Murdock will make his appearance in the show, as well as Skaar, who comic fans know as Hulk’s son.

However, in a recent posting, the insider claims that Jameela Jamil’s character will serve as the main villain in She-Hulk. In the storyline, her character, an “exercise guru”, searches for help via a life coach when she stumbles across Emil Blonsky aka Abomination, who holds a sample of She-Hulk’s blood.

First Look At Marvel's She-Hulk TV Series Smashes Online 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Blonsky begins to pass this around as the cure to all life’s ailments, which in turn will introduce all the Hulks; such as Tatania, Skaar, The Wrecking Crew, and Thunderbolt Ross’ Red Hulk.

Now with so many Hulks introduced, this seemingly sets up the storyline for the rumored World War Hulk film supposed to be coming out in the next few years.

The insider’s reveal of the tentative (and unconfirmed) storyline for the Disney Plus show links up to the rumored news of the next Hulk film, where it could see Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner team up to save earth from the over-population of Hulks.

She-Hulk premiers on Disney Plus in 2022.