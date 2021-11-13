She-Hulk Star Reacts To First Footage And Shares New BTS Images

At long last, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got their first look at next year’s Disney Plus series She-Hulk via a sizzle reel that teased just enough of the show to whip the internet into a frenzy, without giving away all that much.

The merest hint of star Tatiana Maslany’s gamma-radiated alter ego was enough to see She-Hulk trending in no time at all, even if it’s only gone and significantly increased the desperation to see a full-length promo. Marvel Studios were the big winners of yesterday’s celebration of the Mouse House’s platform, dropping bomb after bomb as the upcoming slate continues to swell to epic proportions.

Even the talent found themselves getting caught up in the moment, with She-Hulk‘s Jameela Jamil reacting to the footage before unveiling a couple of behind the scenes images on her Twitter feed, as you can see below.

Shout out to my amazing stunt team. Who taught me everything and kept me safe. Stunt crews deserve so much more recognition in film and TV. GIVE THEM AWARDS AT MAIN CEREMONIES DAMMIT. We can’t do anything, in action projects, without them. #MCU #Marvel #SheHulk 💥 pic.twitter.com/DcuI57f34J — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021

First Look At Marvel's She-Hulk TV Series Smashes Online 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jamil will play villain Titania in She-Hulk, so we’re guaranteed at least one showstopping fight sequence between two badass women with superpowers. As a half-hour legal comedy, we’re expecting something completely different from the MCU yet again, and all we need now is a locked-in release date so we can mark the date in our calendars for the premiere.