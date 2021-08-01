She-Hulk Star Can’t Believe She Gets To Be Part Of The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus shows look to offer a deft balance of the old and new, whether it be established favorites getting their own series, brand new heroes taking center stage or a combination of the two, melding the franchise’s past, present and future into one episodic package designed to continue the relentless expansion that’s set to define Phase Four.

She-Hulk falls firmly into the latter category, with Tatiana Maslany taking center stage as Jennifer Walters, signaling another shift into new territory after Kevin Feige described the project as a half-hour legal comedy. Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner will provide the connective tissue to the feature films, while Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky returns for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk to provide a jolt of nostalgia, and the fans were very receptive to Abomination’s cameo in the most recent trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

One of the many MCU debutants lined up for She-Hulk is The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, who was confirmed as villain Titania in June. Taking to social media as production gears up to enter the final few weeks, the actress could barely contain her excitement at getting to be a part of the biggest game in town, as you can see below.

Man this show is SO fun. #Marvel I cannot believe I get to do this bloody job. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 31, 2021

Maslany is a phenomenal actress as any Orphan Black supporter will attest, and an early casting call hinted that She-Hulk is set for a major role in the MCU moving forward, reportedly culminating in Avengers membership. First, though, she’ll have to deal with the threat of Jamil’s Titania, who boasts superhuman strength, endurance, stamina and resistance to injury, so we’re guaranteed an epic showdown between the two.