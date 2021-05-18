The Good Place Star Reportedly Cast As She-Hulk Villain

Jennifer Walters is finally about to make her live-action debut in Marvel’s She-Hulk TV series, which will star Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s cousin. The superhero lawyer’s own show is gearing up to start production, and according to the latest intel, She-Hulk’s nemesis has now been cast. Like Maslany, the individual in question is a familiar face on the small screen as well, being most known for NBC’s The Good Place.

As per Giant Freakin Robot, actress Jameela Jamil has been hired to play the main villain in She-Hulk‘s first season. Exactly who she’s set to portray has yet to be made clear, but The Illuminerdi has previously released a character breakdown which teases what we can expect. Codenamed “Lucy,” this antagonistic character is described as “a glamorous social media influencer, Kardashian-esque with a dark side.” It’s easy to imagine how Jamil, who gained widespread recognition as Tahani on the metaphysical sitcom, would be a great fit for a part like that.

Given her status as Jennifer’s archenemy in the comics, it’s possible that this Lucy could be a reimagined version of Titania, real name Mary MacPherran. The influencer angle would be an interesting update on the foe’s original motivations as well. Mary dreamed of being popular and attractive until she finally got her wish when she gained superpowers (from Doctor Doom), but she quickly became corrupted by her newfound super strength and beauty.

The original character is pretty similar to Wonder Woman 1984‘s Cheetah, but spinning her into a Kardashian-esque figure would ensure that Titania stands out as a very different kind of supervillain. Again, though, it’s yet to be confirmed that Titania definitely is the real identity of She-Hulk‘s primary threat. Likewise, Jamil hasn’t been announced to have landed the role, though GFR’s intel does seem highly plausible.

In any case, with production underway soon, the 10-episode debut season of She-Hulk is heading for a 2022 release on Disney Plus.