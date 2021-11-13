James Gunn Reveals Details About New I Am Groot Series

James Gunn just always has a knack for dropping random pieces of information about the shows and movies he works on out of nowhere. While the first-ever poster for I Am Groot dropped today as part of Disney+ Day celebrations, we knew nothing else about the incoming series other than a short description.

“The series of shorts follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars. Directed by Executive Producer Kirsten Lepore.”

Now, not only has Gunn confirmed he’s the executive producer on the project but he’s dropped a few more tidbits about the show to his fans over on Twitter.

We also now know that it’s going to be an animated series and not done in live-action. This does make a lot of sense as with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. filming now, most of the actors would be far too busy to try and work on another project.

Animation — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 13, 2021

Alongside these new details, many other Marvel shows were teased today during Disney+ Day to celebrate the platform’s birthday. Other such titles include Secret Invasion, She-Hulk, Marvel Zombies, and a new X-Men animated series.

Are you excited to see I Am Groot when it comes to Disney+? Tell us in the comments!