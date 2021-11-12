See The First Poster For Disney Plus I Am Groot Series

One of the most beloved Marvel heroes is getting their own series on Disney Plus, and fans cannot wait. Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot is one of the many upcoming Marvel series being added to Disney Plus, and they revealed the first poster for the series on social media today.

Disney Plus Day, the streaming platform’s Nov. 12 birthday celebration, is bringing fans news regarding upcoming films and series and new additions to the streaming service available to watch now. News has already broken on exciting viewing options from Olaf Presents to Jungle Cruise and Home Sweet Home Alone.

In addition to today’s releases, fans learn more about upcoming projects, and Marvel has been in the spotlight this hour. Many posters and logos for several forthcoming series in Marvel are hitting social media, and after the debut of the Spider-Man: Freshman Year logo, fans got their first look at I Am Groot‘s poster.

I Am Groot will hit Disney Plus soon, and while not much is known about the series yet, Marvel shared this bit of information in celebration of Disney Plus Day.

“The series of shorts follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars. Directed by Executive Producer Kirsten Lepore.”

Fans can’t wait to see Groot as he grows up and navigates the trouble and adventure that comes along with it.