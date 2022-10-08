‘She-Hulk’ star hoping for a ‘Spider-Man’ crossover because the web-slinger ‘needs help’

As expected, almost every single one of the headlines generated by this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revolved around Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in one form or another, which is fair enough when the hotly-anticipated return of Daredevil to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been one of the buzziest moments of the Disney Plus show’s entire existence.

The penultimate installment did end on a cliffhanger that set things up nicely for a grandstanding finale, though, while yet another D-list superhero was introduced into the mix via Brandon Stanley’s Eugene Patillio – otherwise known as the hilariously inept Leap-Frog, who ended up setting himself on fire when trying to fight crime after filling his rocket boots with jet fuel.

While any talk of a potential spinoff for the bumbling vigilante is destined to fall in deaf ears, the actor did admit to ComicBook that he’s ready, willing, and able to cross paths with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man whenever the web-slinger makes his own MCU return – because he believes Peter Parker needs all the help he can get, and Leap-Frog is the ideal candidate to lend an assist.

“Of course! If he needs my help, I guess I can lend a hand. I mean, I don’t want to take his work over, you know? He’s doing — he’s doing a good job. But I mean, if he needs Leap-Frog’s assistance? I will answer the call.”

via Marvel Studios

Obviously, Stanley’s tongue was planted firmly in cheek, but if Daredevil can suit up and flip into action while he’s making a brief stop-off in Los Angeles in the name of his day job, then theoretically it wouldn’t be out of the question to have Leap-Frog drop by New York City to see if he can try and catch the attention of the friendly neighborhood superhero.