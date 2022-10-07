One Marvel fan is hopping mad about an unlikely ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff

The latest She Hulk: Attorney at Law episode finally debuted the dashing Matt Murdock and his costumed persona of Daredevil, but there’s some fans of the show turning their attention towards another understated character.

On Reddit, user Quiet_Effective7234 is more interested in seeing a spinoff of Leap-Frog. Yes, the comically-bad, trust-fund baby and wannabe superhero that gave Jennifer and Matt some annoying headaches this week. Although a Leap-Frog spinoff is an unlikely event, this Marvel fan has got the possible plot down and ready to pitch at Disney’s headquarters. It’s definitely deserving of an A for effort.

Accounting for sidekicks, team-ups, and even fun C and D-list cameos, this Reddit user is showing quite the enthusiasm for this obscure character, whose past in the comics world is actually vast and slightly different from what was presented in She-Hulk.

The version on screen, however, had some clever call backs to Marvel’s biggest superhero rival, as Quiet_Effective7234 points out, with Leap-Frog’s M.O. resembling Gotham’s Dark Knight a little too much. From his own frog signal, to the frog-mobile, Leap-Frog is actually just a “hilarious parody of (a totally incompetent) Batman.”

For all the potential that premise shows, it wasn’t enough to convince the other fans on the Marvel Studios subreddit, who claim Leap-Frog isn’t even “the best frog-themed supervillain out there.”

Despite the lack of support, there was still space for some truly “ribbiting” frog puns, and ideas for a devastating inter-franchise crossover.

Kevin Feige’s lengthy plans for the future of the MCU don’t seem to include Leap-Frog just yet, but all hope is not lost. As a known Daredevil antagonist in the comics, and having crossed paths with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen already in She-Hulk, who can say if Eugene Patilio won’t be showing his frog face again in Daredevil: Born Again come 2024?

The last episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrives on Disney Plus next Thursday, Oct. 13.