‘She is the whole damn economy’: Taylor Swift rewriting the past and future of cinema and music confirms she is the GOAT

At this rate, Taylor Swift might reprogramme the few who still remember she acted in Cats, a movie that even feline lovers strongly despised.

By now, the “Bad Blood” singer releasing a concert film covering her Eras tour is common news, but what you might not know yet are the many records it has already broken and the ones it is primed to achieve the minute it lands in theaters. From scaring three film studios to prepone, postpone, and outright remove their films from the calendar to trumping the pre-sales — with a record-breaking $37 million — of every film to date except Avengers: Endgame to already eyeing a $100 million opening weekend (something that no concert film has achieved yet), The Eras Tour has been having a ripple effect across the world of music and cinema.

The domino effect of Swift’s new announcement has once again underlined in bold that the singer is a force to be reckoned with.

Taylor Swift had AMC’s biggest single-day pre-sales ever and is on track for a $100M+ opening for the Eras Tour film all before 1989 (Taylor’s Version) comes out that month.



She isn’t the music industry anymore.

She’s the entertainment industry now.

She’s the whole damn economy. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 1, 2023

There is no denying that while there are many celebrities out there whose most minor life updates can take over the world, Swift remains one of the rare names that can dominate multiple spheres with ease.

🚨Taylor swift’s eras tour film scares the exorcist: believer off Friday the 13th



The power of Taylor swift has compelled the production team of the horror movie to move the release date up by one week.



Even the devils from the realm of hell has no choice but to bow to Taylor. pic.twitter.com/rzQUC9kwy1 — Dhanush is NOT seeing Taylor. (@reputanush) September 1, 2023

music industry film industry

being scared 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 being scared

of Taylor Swift of Taylor Swift https://t.co/zkaOknwrPH — ver🪩nica⸆⸉ 🩵 (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) September 2, 2023

Mind you, The Eras Tour and its magnificent protagonist aren’t even remotely done claiming milestones and smashing records. The film has more than a month before it finally hits theaters on Oct. 13 — no one will be surprised even if it completely rewrites the history of human existence.