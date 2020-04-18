She-Hulk Filming Dates May Tease A Possible Spider-Man Crossover

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s release schedule for Phase 4 and beyond is gradually taking shape. A third solo outing for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was previously set in stone and word of a She-Hulk TV series on Disney+ has been in circulation for over a year, but the latest reports suggest an exciting crossover between the two characters could be on the cards.

Production information for both projects has hit the net courtesy of Cosmic Book News and it appears to confirm that they will be shot at the same location, with filming commencing within three days of each other. The next Spider-Man movie is said to begin production on July 3 at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia and She-Hulk will start filming there on July 6th.

The leaked shooting schedule has given rise to rumors that She-Hulk’s alter-ego, Jennifer Walters, could serve as Peter Parker’s lawyer in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Spidey could use some legal representation considering he was last seen in the MCU being framed for murder by Mysterio, and Walters is well placed to provide it since she plies her trade as a defense attorney.

The two projects filming at the same location is by no means official confirmation that Spider-Man and She-Hulk are about to team up in the MCU, but if Marvel is planning to throw the heroes into the mix together, the filming schedule presents the perfect opportunity to shoot the crossover scenes.

She-Hulk has been the subject of numerous leaks over the last year, and if these reports are anything to go by, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will appear in the Disney+ series and Glow star Alison Brie is being courted for the lead role. The show is expected to air on the streaming service sometime in 2020.

Holland’s Spider-Man is set to swing back into action before that, with Marvel planning to release its Homecoming sequel in theatres on July 16 next year, assuming the coronavirus crisis doesn’t derail those plans.