Sherlock And MCU Fans Celebrate Benedict Cumberbatch’s Birthday

It’s been a very big week for celebrity birthdays. Particularly in nerd culture. Harrison Ford and Patrick Stewart share the same birthday on July 13th, Vin Diesel turned 53 on the 18th and the 19th marks the 44th birthday of Benedict Cumberbatch.

The British actor is especially beloved in pop culture thanks to his recurring role as Sherlock Holmes as well as Doctor Strange in the MCU. And let’s not forget the female fanbase nicknamed the “Cumberbitches.” Not sure the actor would approve of the moniker, though.

In any case, fans are celebrating Benedict’s birthday on social media with funny tributes which include images from his two most famous roles as well as old family photos and paparazzi shots in which Cumberbatch is having some fun.

Of course, the actor remains as relevant and busy as ever with several films in the can, but the one project that everyone is anticipating most is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It made headlines months ago after Scott Derrickson, director of the first Doctor Strange, left the sequel over creative differences with Marvel. Sam Raimi was then brought in as a replacement, but due to COVID-19, the pic’s release date was moved from November of 2021 to March 2022.

Cumberbatch seems to enjoy bouncing back and forth from superhero movies to period pieces, too. He was seen briefly in last year’s 1917 and in 2020, he has two films – The Courier and Louis Wain – about cold war spies and 19th century artists, respectively.

If and when we’ll ever get season 5 of Sherlock, meanwhile, remains to be seen. But in the meantime, fans still have plenty of projects starring Benedict Cumberbatch to look forward to.

