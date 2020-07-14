Star Wars Fans Show Their Love For Harrison Ford On His 78th Birthday

Happy birthday, Harrison Ford! The living legend celebrates his 78th birthday today and, as you’d expect, social media is full of well wishes and just general appreciation of the industry icon from movie fans. You don’t get to be Han Solo and Indiana Jones, not to mention countless other stellar roles, without being adored by millions, after all.

Some folks have been watching, and loving, Ford’s films for decades, from 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope all the way to 2020’s Call of the Wild.

In 1977, 12yo me sat in a theater watching the most amazing movie and falling in love with a space pirate named Han Solo. A few years later I fell in love with Indiana Jones. This year I fell in love with him all over again in Call of the Wild. Happy Birthday #HarrisonFord pic.twitter.com/HZEuvKiMcX — Kate Gillespie (@kateg_tweets) July 13, 2020

Iconic.

One of the best.

Happy birthday to #HarrisonFord One of the best ever at his craft. pic.twitter.com/zkTrrbcoaK — Cerb @ Half-Boiled Detective Broke Me #BLM (@Cerberus_NV) July 13, 2020

Oh, he knows.

No one else can claim all these titles.

Happy Birthday to #HarrisonFord, our space dad, favorite smuggler, and the hottest archaeologist ever. A legend. pic.twitter.com/e9Um6zs3ZM — Pris (@leiarebellion) July 13, 2020

Just a friendly reminder on his birthday that Ford had a secret desire to play Rey.

Happy Birthday to the one and only Harrison Ford and throwback to this vid when he said he wanted to swap character with daisy ridley kskskskssks pic.twitter.com/gfEvRR1FFn — cara 👽 (@coralinejpg) July 13, 2020

That “legend” word is being used a lot today.

Happy 78th Birthday to the film legend, Harrison Ford. 🎬 #HarrisonFord pic.twitter.com/oE0eEud7sL — DeadHorseMedia (@DeadHorseMedia) July 13, 2020

Someone had to say it… May the force be with you, sir!

Happy birthday to the one and only Harrison Ford! May the Force be with you #HarrisonFord pic.twitter.com/NP2iFFHW35 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) July 13, 2020

When sci-fi universes collide! Don’t forget, it’s Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart’s birthday today, too. Kudos to the guy who managed to find the internet’s only picture of both Jean-Luc Picard and Han Solo together.

Happy 80th Birthday to Sir #PatrickStewart and Happy 78th Birthday to #HarrisonFord. Here is the only picture I could find online of the two of them together. pic.twitter.com/a1TcoFdpOn — Daniel A. Schneider (@daniel_ds) July 13, 2020

In the last decade or so, Ford has returned to arguably his three most iconic movie roles. In 2014, he reprised Han Solo for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Though the smuggler was killed by his own son, he later appeared via a Force hallucination (we think) in The Rise of Skywalker, likely bringing Ford’s time with the saga to a close. 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, meanwhile, saw him come back as his second most popular sci-fi character, Rick Decker. And he last played Indy in 2009’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and is next set to star in Indiana Jones 5, coming in 2022.

Harrison Ford will be 80 years old by the time the film releases, but we have no doubt that he’ll still bring it. After all, there’s no way he’s giving that whip to anyone else. Sorry, Chris Pratt.