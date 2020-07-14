Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Show Their Love For Harrison Ford On His 78th Birthday

Happy birthday, Harrison Ford! The living legend celebrates his 78th birthday today and, as you’d expect, social media is full of well wishes and just general appreciation of the industry icon from movie fans. You don’t get to be Han Solo and Indiana Jones, not to mention countless other stellar roles, without being adored by millions, after all.

Some folks have been watching, and loving, Ford’s films for decades, from 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope all the way to 2020’s Call of the Wild. 

Iconic.

One of the best.

Oh, he knows.

No one else can claim all these titles.

Just a friendly reminder on his birthday that Ford had a secret desire to play Rey.

That “legend” word is being used a lot today.

Someone had to say it… May the force be with you, sir!

When sci-fi universes collide! Don’t forget, it’s Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart’s birthday today, too. Kudos to the guy who managed to find the internet’s only picture of both Jean-Luc Picard and Han Solo together.

In the last decade or so, Ford has returned to arguably his three most iconic movie roles. In 2014, he reprised Han Solo for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Though the smuggler was killed by his own son, he later appeared via a Force hallucination (we think) in The Rise of Skywalker, likely bringing Ford’s time with the saga to a close. 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, meanwhile, saw him come back as his second most popular sci-fi character, Rick Decker. And he last played Indy in 2009’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and is next set to star in Indiana Jones 5coming in 2022.

Harrison Ford will be 80 years old by the time the film releases, but we have no doubt that he’ll still bring it. After all, there’s no way he’s giving that whip to anyone else. Sorry, Chris Pratt.

