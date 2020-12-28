Shia LaBeouf Seeking Long-Term Inpatient Treatment, Acknowledges He Needs Help

The lawsuit filed against Shia LaBeouf by his former partner FKA Twigs continues to have major ramifications for the actor. It alleges extreme abusive behavior including strangulation, beatings, intentionally infecting her with an STD, and boasting about driving around LA shooting stray dogs. The consequences were swift as well, as he’s apparently missed out on a big MCU role, and is now reportedly blacklisted in Hollywood and not attached to any upcoming projects.

LaBeouf responded to the allegations and though he denies some specifics, he acknowledges that much of what Twigs says is true. In a statement, he explained:

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Now, it seems that LaBeouf may begin an intense course of mental health care, as his attorneys have released a further statement on behalf of the actor, saying they’re looking for a place to treat him.

“Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

The Transformers star previously attended a rehab facility after charges of disorderly conduct in Georgia. He later described the experience on The Ellen DeGeneres show as “head camp,” saying that the alternative would have been to serve a seven year sentence behind bars.

During that stint in therapy, he formed the seeds of what became his award-winning movie Honey Boy, which caused the entertainment industry to give LaBeouf a second chance and his career rehabilitation appeared to be progressing nicely. He acknowledged his PTSD, his alcoholism, his need for treatment and went so far as to thank the police officer who arrested him during his acceptance speech at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards.

That hard earned reputation is in tatters once again, though, as if even only some of the shocking allegations against him from multiple women are true, it’s difficult to see him ever making his way back to the big leagues. That being said, Hollywood loves a comeback kid and Shia LaBeouf is an undeniably talented actor, so I wouldn’t count him out just yet.