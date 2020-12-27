Shia LaBeouf Is Reportedly Fully Blacklisted In Hollywood Now

Shia LaBeouf had a long road to travel to rehabilitate his reputation after a 2017 traffic stop in which he told a black police officer that he was going to hell for the color of his skin, accused him of arresting him for being white, and ranted about his wife watching pornography featuring “black dicks.” But, following a grovelling public apology, a year of probation and attending anger management therapy, he seemed to have accomplished it.

Hits like Honey Boy (which he also wrote) and The Peanut Butter Falcon won back audiences and he appeared to be on an upward trajectory. There were even credible reports by Variety that Marvel Studios were considering him for a major MCU role, which would have marked his full return to A-list acting.

Then, his former partner Tahliah Barnett (AKA award-winning musician FKA Twigs) sued him for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. This alleged a shocking litany of abusive behavior including strangulation, beatings, intentionally infecting her with an STD, and boasting about driving around LA and shooting stray dogs. The suit says that his “admission to such wanton animal cruelty” left her “profoundly disturbed and terrified.”

I suspect, rightly or not, that audiences are able to eventually forgive racism, violence and domestic abuse – but killing dogs for kicks is another matter altogether. As such, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that LaBeouf is now fully blacklisted in Hollywood. He’s been dropped from every part he was cast in, isn’t attached to any upcoming projects and won’t be considered for any further high profile roles. At least, not for a long, long time.

In response to the allegations, LaBeouf released a statement saying that he’s “sorry to those he hurt.” His attorney told Variety that:

“Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

This means he’s facing a longer – possibly permanent – spell in the wilderness. And quite rightly, too. ‘Cancel culture’ is basically an invention of right-wing media, but if it did exist, it should be used on scum like Shia LaBeouf who’re apparently proud of killing animals.