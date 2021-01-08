Shia LaBeouf’s New Movie Is The #1 Film On Netflix Right Now

Shia LaBeouf’s new movie is the #1 most popular film on Netflix right now. Indie drama Pieces of a Woman was one of the most-anticipated fresh additions to the streamer’s library this January and it just landed on the site yesterday. It’s made an immediate impact on subscribers, too, as today it’s trending at the top of the chart as the most popular movie on the service, in both the US and the globe at large, as per FlixPatrol’s stats.

Pieces of a Woman, from director Kornél Mundruczó, is a searing drama featuring what might be a career-best performance from former The Crown star Vanessa Kirby. As per the synopsis: “When a young mother’s home birth ends in unfathomable tragedy, she begins a year-long odyssey of mourning that fractures relationships with loved ones in this deeply personal story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.”

While it’s Kirby’s vehicle, LaBeouf is the second lead, as he plays her onscreen husband. Promotional materials for the movie, though, have shifted the focus almost entirely to Kirby in the face of recent domestic assault allegations against LaBeouf from his ex-partner FKA Twigs. Netflix has even removed all trace of him from their Academy Awards “For Your Consideration” campaign page.

With any luck, the controversy surrounding one of its cast members won’t affect the pic’s performance next awards season. It’s certainly wowed critics so far and received rave reviews at last year’s Venice Film Festival, with Kirby taking home the gong for Best Actress. It’s also currently sitting at the Certified Fresh rating of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. “Pieces of a Woman struggles to maintain momentum after a stunning opening act,” the Critics Consensus sums up, “but Vanessa Kirby’s performance makes the end result a poignant portrait of grief.”

If you haven’t already, make sure to catch Pieces of a Woman on Netflix now to see for yourself what all the fuss is about. Alternatively, if you’ve already caught it, feel free to share your thoughts on the film in the comments section down below.