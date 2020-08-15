Shia LaBeouf’s New Movie Is Dominating The Charts

Shia LaBeouf may have gotten famous as a Disney Channel child star before featuring in a number of box office hits that quickly turned him into one of the fastest-rising young talents in the business, but after swearing off big budget projects, the 34 year-old has spent the last little while reinventing himself as one of the most versatile and dedicated performers around.

He may still find himself in the headlines due to eccentric behavior, but he’s recently delivered a string of acclaimed performances in films like Borg vs. McEnroe, the semi-autobiographical Honey Boy and The Peanut Butter Falcon, the latter of which led to co-star Dakota Johnson claiming that he may even be the greatest actor of his generation.

LaBeouf’s latest effort sees him working again with Fury director David Ayer, with The Tax Collector marking a return for the filmmaker to his roots with a gritty street-level crime drama. It debuted on VOD last week and despite some less than stellar reviews, is already dominating the charts, snagging the #1 spot on the Watched at Home Top 20 list, “which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).”

Leaping over Trolls World Tour to claim the crown, The Tax Collector now sits on top of a list that also includes movies like Scoob!, The Rental, Deep Blue Sea 3, The Invisible Man and more. And though it remains to be seen how long it’ll hold onto the throne for, it’s clear that despite what the critics are saying, lots of people are still curious to check it out.

For the full list, see below:

The Tax Collector (RLJ Entertainment)

Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal)

Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount)

You Should Have Left (Universal)

Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount)

Yellowstone: S2 (Paramount)

The Outpost (Screen Media Films)

Scoob! (WB)

The Rental (IFC Films)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)

Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony)

The Invisible Man (Universal, 2020)

Deep Blue Sea 3 (WB)

Harry Potter (WB, Complete 8-film Coll.)

The High Note (Universal)

Fantasy Island (Sony, 2020)

Force of Nature (Lionsgate, 2020)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal)

Most Wanted (Paramount, 2020)

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (WB)

If you’ve seen The Tax Collector, you’ll know that it’s certainly a bit of a mess and has more than a few issues, many of which simply can’t be ignored. That being said, Shia LaBeouf gives another strong, committed performance and does the best he can with the material provided to him.

But tell us, have you caught the film yet? And if so, did you enjoy it? As always, let us know down below.